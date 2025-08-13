Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWN opened at $165.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

