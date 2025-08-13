Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Position in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 156.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Clarivate PLC has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Articles

