Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 310.7% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0%

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of -1.89.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.