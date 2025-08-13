Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,180,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 159,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.