HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $97,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. This trade represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

