Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 369.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $38,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $184.90 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.