Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 459,957 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 459,957 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,219 shares of company stock worth $49,674,273. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.