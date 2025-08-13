JMP Securities Cuts ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $18.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 16.2%

Shares of ACVA opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,078,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,310 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,689,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 999,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

