Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,101,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,726,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

