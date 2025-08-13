Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,991,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.98% of Macerich worth $85,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.14%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

