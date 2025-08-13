Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $837,000 Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,275,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,602,000 after acquiring an additional 400,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 459,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,631,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 410,458 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

