Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 90.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,360.76. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,214,678.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,016.90. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

