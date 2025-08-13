Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Natera were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Natera by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Natera by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Natera
In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $960,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,132,054.10. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,082. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,542. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $159.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.76. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $183.00.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
