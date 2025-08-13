Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Leidos by 260.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,511.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,983.59. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.42. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

