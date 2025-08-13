Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,262 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Okta were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 167.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research raised Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

