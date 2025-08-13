Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 303 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $633.52 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.85 and a 200-day moving average of $461.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

