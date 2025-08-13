Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,525 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

