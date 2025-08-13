Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 482.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $22,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

