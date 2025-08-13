Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,749 shares of company stock worth $2,702,468. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

