Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,677 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Match Group by 126.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,679,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,355,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.