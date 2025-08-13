monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on shares of monday.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $172.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.64, a PEG ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.13. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $171.54 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 72.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.