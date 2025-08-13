Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,930 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,887.50. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,250. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,446 shares of company stock worth $454,634. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

