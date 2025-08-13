Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

IOSP opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.07. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $128.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

