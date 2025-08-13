Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebark Investors LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $55,326,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 96,309 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $314,286.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $3,976,067.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,247.56. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,528. 37.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

