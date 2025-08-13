Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,018.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

