Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 99.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 55.0% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $42,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,928. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,204 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $124,878.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,658,911.30. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Alarm.com Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

