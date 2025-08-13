Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 535.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.25. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.79%.

LCI Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

