Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WaFd by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 191,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WaFd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

WaFd Price Performance

WaFd stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.90. WaFd, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.47 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

