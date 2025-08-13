Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,103.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,271,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,670 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,165,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,836,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,329 shares in the last quarter. Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,874,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,993.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 902,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 859,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

