Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at $554,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $104.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.