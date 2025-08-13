Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 3,984.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 68.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. HNI had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,986.77. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,400. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,383 shares of company stock worth $270,818 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HNI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

