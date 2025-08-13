Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in FormFactor by 28.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $25,838,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 206,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.16. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

