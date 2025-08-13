Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OII. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

