Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 39.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Evertec by 19.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evertec

In other news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $251,125.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,135.45. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Evertec Stock Up 2.6%

Evertec stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Evertec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

