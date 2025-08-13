Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,798,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in Clearway Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 522,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 470,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 336,668 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 454,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.4456 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 269.23%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.