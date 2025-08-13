Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $375,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $34,525,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,499,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $18,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 285,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,163,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.32.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $499,785.88. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $135,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,921.95. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock worth $323,184 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

