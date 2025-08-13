Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. This represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on APAM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.