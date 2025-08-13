Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

