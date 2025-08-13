Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AZZ alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 110.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 97.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In related news, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total transaction of $1,158,119.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,576.84. This represents a 38.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $2,939,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,724.70. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $5,195,318. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $421,962 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.