Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,618 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,658,000 after acquiring an additional 728,333 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after purchasing an additional 599,394 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,029,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Teradata by 95.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 776,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.73 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

