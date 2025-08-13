Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. The company had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

