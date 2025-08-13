Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of MTX opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.13 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 733.33%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

