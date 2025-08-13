Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CWK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE:CWK opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

