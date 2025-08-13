Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,142 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

