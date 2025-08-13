Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 789.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

DIOD opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.08 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%. Diodes’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

