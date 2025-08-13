Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Impinj by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $27,699,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,518,000.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16,259.26 and a beta of 1.74. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%. Impinj’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

