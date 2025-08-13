Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,702,000 after purchasing an additional 116,820 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.