Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,466,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 31.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after buying an additional 143,425 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 37.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 350,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 157,110.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWKN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

HWKN opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

