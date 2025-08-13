Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,440,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,624,000 after purchasing an additional 540,045 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.19 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.60 to $9.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,956.22. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.