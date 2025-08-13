Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 569.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 3.9%

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $384.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 770.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

